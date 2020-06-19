Irene V. MitchellIrene V. Mitchell passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving wife of the late George Mitchell. Devoted mother of George and the late Sophie and Nancy (Chris) Fasan. Cherished grandmother of Sophie Szilagyi, Alexander and Toni Fasan. Great-grandmother of Zoe and Zach Szilagyi. Irene will be greatly missed by her loving family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's name are appreciated to The Dynami Foundation.