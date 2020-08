Or Copy this URL to Share

Sun City, AZ - 90, formerly of Dearborn, Michigan, died August 23, 2020. Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph, of 61 years. Loving mother to Daniel (Kathy, Gale deceased), Joseph (Caroline). Proud grandma to Christopher (Emma). A Memorial service will be held at a later date.









