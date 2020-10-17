1/1
Iris D. (McDaniel) Rice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris D. (McDaniel) Rice

Iris D. (McDaniel) Rice was born on October 8, 1943 and passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 77.

Married to Cecil Rice for 51 years, she was a mother to three children, Eric C. Rice, Tori E. Ballard, and Kelly D. Fields. She was belovedly known as "Nana" to five grandsons, Andre Ballard jr, Aaron Rice, Brendon Rice, Chase Fields and Blake Fields.

Iris is survived by her husband, Cecil Rice, sisters, Virginia Thomas and Ann McDaniel, and her brother Avon McDaniel along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Iris was an outstanding kindergarten teacher in the Detroit Public School System, retiring in 2000 after 25 distinguished years as an educator.

For over 40 years, Westminster Church of Detroit provided her spiritual nurturing and strengthened her devotion to Christ. She enjoyed fellowship and valued her dear friendships with her wonderful and loving friends.

A memorial service celebrating Iris's life will take place on October 24, 2020 at Westminster Church of Detroit at 17567 Hubbell Ave, Detroit, Mi 48235. Accommodations including limited sanctuary seating, a radio broadcast (AM 1630 in the parking lot only), and online streaming at wcodetroit.org and the Facebook page will be offered to support social distancing. Regretfully, there will be no repast.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved