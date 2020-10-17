Iris D. (McDaniel) Rice
Iris D. (McDaniel) Rice was born on October 8, 1943 and passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 77.
Married to Cecil Rice for 51 years, she was a mother to three children, Eric C. Rice, Tori E. Ballard, and Kelly D. Fields. She was belovedly known as "Nana" to five grandsons, Andre Ballard jr, Aaron Rice, Brendon Rice, Chase Fields and Blake Fields.
Iris is survived by her husband, Cecil Rice, sisters, Virginia Thomas and Ann McDaniel, and her brother Avon McDaniel along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Iris was an outstanding kindergarten teacher in the Detroit Public School System, retiring in 2000 after 25 distinguished years as an educator.
For over 40 years, Westminster Church of Detroit provided her spiritual nurturing and strengthened her devotion to Christ. She enjoyed fellowship and valued her dear friendships with her wonderful and loving friends.
A memorial service celebrating Iris's life will take place on October 24, 2020 at Westminster Church of Detroit at 17567 Hubbell Ave, Detroit, Mi 48235. Accommodations including limited sanctuary seating, a radio broadcast (AM 1630 in the parking lot only), and online streaming at wcodetroit.org
and the Facebook page will be offered to support social distancing. Regretfully, there will be no repast.