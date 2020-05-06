Irvin Alder
Novi - Irvin Alder of Novi, MI, age 91 died Saturday May 2nd, 2020 from complications related to the CoronaVirus.
He was born to the late Irvin and Hazel (Schooley) Alder and married to the late Christina Dornenburg for 55 years. He was employed at Detroit Edison as Electrical Technician for 45 years.
He is survived by his 10 children, Mike (Marge) Alder, Charlene Cach, Mark Alder, Kevin (Kerry) Alder, Karen (Kevin) Londo, John (Suzanne) Alder, Linda (Jeff) Rachu, Dan Alder and Kris (Toby) Simpson. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was an avid swimmer and could be found at the pool swimming laps into his late 80's. He loved traveling in an RV and traveled throughout the US for many years.
Due to Public Health concerns and our concerns for our family, a celebration of life service and mass will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made in Irv's memory at www.charleneschoiceofcremation.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.