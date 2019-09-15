Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Temple Beth El
7400 Telegraph Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Irving Baron Obituary
Irving Baron

Bloomfield Hills - Irving Baron, 88, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 67 years of Betty Baron. Cherished father of Barbara Kendall (fiancé Peter Staples), Jan Robertson (Ted Robertson), and Steve Baron (Joann). Father-in-law of the late Patrick Kendall. Loving grandfather of Melissa Kendall (Chris) Kimber, Jessica (Dan) Dlugosielski, Emily Robertson, Michelle Robertson, Samantha Baron, Aaron Dorondo, and Sean Baron. Brother of the late Leonard Erwin Baron. MEMORIAL SERVICE 2:30 P.M. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 AT TEMPLE BETH EL, 7400 TELEGRAPH ROAD, BLOOMFIELD HILLS MI. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
