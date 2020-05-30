Irving William Oberfelder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irving's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irving William Oberfelder

Birmingham - Irving William Oberfelder, 95, of Birmingham, Michigan, died on 29 May 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years of Margie Oberfelder. Cherished father of Beth Aviv (David Angerman), Jody Oberfelder (Juergen Riehm), and Lori (Dr. Marc) Siegel. Loving Popi and Grandpa of Sari Aviv (Chris Strathman), Rachel Aviv (Alex Proven), Zachary (Diana) Stuart, Alexandra (Ryan) Mollen, Yana Riehm (Melik), Jasper (Misha) Riehm, Carli (Sasha) Gribov, Alisha Siegel, and Dana Siegel. Proud Great-Grandfather of Rafael and Sonia Proven, Colby Strathman, Arista and Avi Stuart, Brody and Liv Mollen, and Asher and Noa Gribov. Devoted son of the late Irving T. and the late Susie Oberfelder. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved