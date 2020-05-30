Irving William Oberfelder
Birmingham - Irving William Oberfelder, 95, of Birmingham, Michigan, died on 29 May 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years of Margie Oberfelder. Cherished father of Beth Aviv (David Angerman), Jody Oberfelder (Juergen Riehm), and Lori (Dr. Marc) Siegel. Loving Popi and Grandpa of Sari Aviv (Chris Strathman), Rachel Aviv (Alex Proven), Zachary (Diana) Stuart, Alexandra (Ryan) Mollen, Yana Riehm (Melik), Jasper (Misha) Riehm, Carli (Sasha) Gribov, Alisha Siegel, and Dana Siegel. Proud Great-Grandfather of Rafael and Sonia Proven, Colby Strathman, Arista and Avi Stuart, Brody and Liv Mollen, and Asher and Noa Gribov. Devoted son of the late Irving T. and the late Susie Oberfelder. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Birmingham - Irving William Oberfelder, 95, of Birmingham, Michigan, died on 29 May 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years of Margie Oberfelder. Cherished father of Beth Aviv (David Angerman), Jody Oberfelder (Juergen Riehm), and Lori (Dr. Marc) Siegel. Loving Popi and Grandpa of Sari Aviv (Chris Strathman), Rachel Aviv (Alex Proven), Zachary (Diana) Stuart, Alexandra (Ryan) Mollen, Yana Riehm (Melik), Jasper (Misha) Riehm, Carli (Sasha) Gribov, Alisha Siegel, and Dana Siegel. Proud Great-Grandfather of Rafael and Sonia Proven, Colby Strathman, Arista and Avi Stuart, Brody and Liv Mollen, and Asher and Noa Gribov. Devoted son of the late Irving T. and the late Susie Oberfelder. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.