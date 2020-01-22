Services
Isabel Abelgas

Isabel Abelgas Obituary
Isabel Abelgas

Isabel Abelgas, January 21, 2020, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Eduardo for 60 years. Dear mother of Arabella Buot (Leo), Lorena Carcedo (the late Benjamin), Alcesa Backos, M.D. (Eric, M.D.), Farida Cipres (Raymond), Gizela Abelgas, Ildebrando John Abelgas (Mary Ann), and the late Laredo Abelgas. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday (Today) from 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday, 11am at St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Memorial tributes to the .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
