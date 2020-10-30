1/1
Isabella S. Gasparian
Isabella S. Gasparian

Southfield - Age 93, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Armen; loving mother of Susan Gasparian (Stephen Bolerjack) and Richard (Holly) Gasparian; dear grandmother of Alexandra Gasparian, Glenna Gasparian and Lucy Bolerjack; fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. No services will be held. Private inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial tributes to Michigan Humane Society. heeney-sundquist.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
