Southgate - Passed away peacefully in her home in Southgate MI.

Born Iva Mae Bowman in Shepherd Michigan to Nellie Bly and Forest Bowman.

She moved to Detroit in 1942 to help with the war effort. Her first job was at DeSota Car Company where she was an actual Rosie the Riveter. It was at DeSota that she met her future husband Frederick C Turner. They had three children Frederick K., Cynthia M. and Mark K. Turner.

Iva's love for art was evident at a young age, but she did not pursue her passion until the early 1970s. While working at Montgomery Ward she became an art instructor at the YWCA in Wyandotte as well as an instructor at the Masters Frame and Art in Southgate. She eventually went on to open her own studio in Taylor Michigan. Iva was active with Wayne County Community College, the Downriver Council for the Arts, The Acanthus Art Society, The Creative Art Society (Formerly the Downriver Arts and Crafts Guild and Art Ambience) and the Wyandotte Art Fair. Her great joy though was the Michigan Gallery in Detroit Michigan.

Eclectic artists from the greater Detroit area would gather for classes, exhibits, fund-raisers and travel trips to sister art communities. Many joyful times well spent with fellow friends, family and artists. A life well lived.

Iva was preceded in death by her parents Nellie and Forest Bowman, Roy and Delton Bowman (brother), Helen McQueen (sister) and Frederick C. Turner (husband). She was a beloved mother to Frederick K., Cynthia M., and Mark K. Turner. Loving grandmother to Frederick Turner and Selena Guilbeaulp. Also survived by her neice and nephew, Harold and Joyce McQueen of Riverdale, Michigan.

A memorial is yet to be planned.

The Creative Art Society will present an art scholarship in Iva's name. Donations may be sent to

the Creative Art Society:

Judy Nelms-Treasurer

22260 Balmonal

Grosse Ile, MI 48138

734-634-4800



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
