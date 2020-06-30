Jack Bachman



Clinton Twp. - On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Jack Bachman, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at age 85. Jack was born on February 27, 1935, to Edward and Kathleen (Fahey) Bachman. He was a graduate of Roseville High School where he was on the staff of the school newspaper. In 1975, Jack married Joann Marie Dunnabeck and they lived together happily in Roseville, Michigan for more than 25 years. Jack was known and admired for his steadfast work ethic and the strength of character with which he approached everything in life.



Jack was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sisters Barbara and Shirley. He is survived by his sisters Patricia of Fraser, Michigan and Betty of Pawley's Island, South Carolina; his brother-in-law, Ron Beaubien of Fraser, Michigan; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.



Jack touched countless lives and will be remembered for his kindhearted and courageous spirit. A memorial service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy, Michigan on a date to be announced.









