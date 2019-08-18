|
|
Jack S. Nemeh
Grosse Pointe Park - Jack S. Nemeh, age 89, died Tuesday August 13, 2019 in Detroit. He was born in 1929 in Fuheis, Jordan to the late Salameh and the late Fudah Nemeh. Jack was the loving husband of the late Sossi. Beloved father of Norma (Simon) Nemeh, John (Kimberly) Nemeh, George (Darlene Reardon) Nemeh, Kathy Nemeh, Jack Jr. (Lydia) Nemeh, and Aimily Nemeh. Cherished grandfather of Christian, Sean, Kaitlin, Lauren, Simon, Sebastian, Lucas, and Zara. He was the devoted brother of Miriam. Jack is further survived by many friends and family. Visitation for Jack will be held on Monday, August 19 from 3 pm to 8 pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Jack will lie instate on Tuesday, August 20 from 10 am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 15020 Hampton, Grosse Pointe Park. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Memorial contributions can be made in Jack's name to The Helm at the Boll Life Center, 158 Ridge Road, Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan 48236. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019