Jacob Alexander Mathis
- - Jacob Alexander Mathis, age 19, February 21, 2019. Loving son of Sheilagh and the late Bobby Mathis. Brother of Amy Rae (Alex Kwapis) and Katy (David) Donovan. Uncle of Keira. Funeral Service Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 am at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township. Visitation Thursday from 3 to 9 pm and Friday from 10 am until the time of service. Visit www.resurrectionfuneral.com for more information.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 26, 2019