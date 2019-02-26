Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Jacob Mathis
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
Jacob Alexander Mathis


Jacob Alexander Mathis

- - Jacob Alexander Mathis, age 19, February 21, 2019. Loving son of Sheilagh and the late Bobby Mathis. Brother of Amy Rae (Alex Kwapis) and Katy (David) Donovan. Uncle of Keira. Funeral Service Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 am at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township. Visitation Thursday from 3 to 9 pm and Friday from 10 am until the time of service. Visit www.resurrectionfuneral.com for more information.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 26, 2019
