A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Jacob Edward Briski M.D. Obituary
Jacob Edward Briski, MD

Grosse Pointe Woods - born January 30, 1927 in Detroit, MI, to Jacob and Phyllis (Stimac) Briski, and entered into eternal rest on September 22, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved father of Laurence (Linda), Jacqueline (Glenn) Errington, John (Lisa) and the late Richard (Terri). Dear grandfather of Laurence, Robert; John, Jennifer; John Jr., Gabriel; Jacob, Jordan and Jillian. He is survived by his brother, Robert. He is also survived by his seventeen year old Pomeranian, Brandy. Jacob was preceded in death by Rosemary (née Balacon), his loving wife of sixty-six years; his parents, Jacob and Phyllis Briski; brother, Darryl; and parents-in-law, John and Mary Balacon. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation Sunday, September 29, 2-9 PM with scripture service at 5 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan 48236. Funeral service Monday, September 30, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Father Tony Sulkowski will be officiating. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 27, 2019
