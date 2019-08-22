Services
West Bloomfield - Jacqueline 'Jackie' B. Libett, age 73 of West Bloomfield, passed away August 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Lynn 'Nick' Libett for 53 years; devoted mother of Stephanie (Paul) Siliato, Christopher (Shari), and Kathleen 'Katie' (Matt Ditty) Libett; adored grandmother of Sybella Rose and Lathan Nicholas; dear sister of Robert (Vikki) Watt, Janet DeAndrade, and sister-in-law of Judy Bowman. A Memorial Gathering for Jackie will be held Saturday, August 24th, from 12 p.m. until the time of her Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to the Rogel Cancer Center: University of Michigan and the LUNGevity Foundation in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 22, 2019
