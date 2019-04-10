|
Jacqueline Curtin
St. Clair Shores - Jacqueline Curtin, 74, died April 6, 2019. She graduated from Siena Heights University in Adrian and was a former Adrian Dominican Sister. She taught at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic School in Grosse Pointe for 38 years. Survived by sister, JoAnn (John R.) Monaghan. Funeral Mass at 10 am Friday in St. Paul on the Lake Parish, 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Farms with visitation at 9:30 am. Memorials to Reverence Home Health & Hospice (a service of St. John Providence Hospital) or St. Paul School Educational Trust. Arrangements by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Port Huron. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019