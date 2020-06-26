Jacqueline Jacquie Franklin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Jacquie Franklin

May 9, 1948 - June 20, 2020

"There is only one, and will be no other!"

Nurse for 40 years, Skilled Nursing and State of MI. Jacquie had two daughters, four grandchildren and so far 11 great grandchildren.

Memorial planned for 7/18/20 at 11:30 at her home

For more info: Email her daughter Elena elenaneely@cs.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved