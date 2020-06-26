Jacqueline Jacquie Franklin



May 9, 1948 - June 20, 2020



"There is only one, and will be no other!"



Nurse for 40 years, Skilled Nursing and State of MI. Jacquie had two daughters, four grandchildren and so far 11 great grandchildren.



Memorial planned for 7/18/20 at 11:30 at her home



For more info: Email her daughter Elena elenaneely@cs.com









