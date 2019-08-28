|
Jacqueline Lee Arrol
Fenton - Jacqueline Lee Arrol, age 73, of Fenton, died Saturday, August 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Fenton First Presbyterian Church, 503 S. Leroy St. with Pastors Robbie and Lindsey Carnes officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Visitation will be held 3 PM - 7 PM Friday at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, MI 48430. A second visitation will also be held 12 PM - 1 PM Saturday at the church. Jacqueline was born March 27, 1946 in Detroit, the daughter of Robert O. and Iva June (Havens) Mynatt. She was married to Lawrence G. Arrol on June 21, 1969. Jacqueline was a devoted Army wife, she was the president of the Officer's Wives Club while stationed at Ft. Meade, Maryland and was awarded the Berlin, Germany AUSA Volunteer of the Year in 1985. She was also awarded the Public Service Commendation Medal. Jacqueline was a Registered Nurse for 50 years and retired from Potomac Hospital in Virginia. She was the Fenton First Presbyterian Church parish nurse from 2001 to 2019. She was active member of Fenton First Presbyterian Church, the Linden American Legion Auxiliary Unit #119 and volunteered for the American Red Cross. Jacqueline enjoyed vacationing on Drummond Island where she has been visiting with her family for 70 years. Surviving are: husband, Lawrence Arrol of Fenton; two sons, Lawrence (Melissa) Arrol, Jr. of Grand Blanc, Lt. Col. Matthew (Brandy) Arrol of the U.S. Army stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany; four grandchildren, Brynna, Jackson, Sydney, and Lauryn Arrol. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 28, 2019