Jacqueline Ann Lomas, 72, passed away Monday, October 7th, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Lomas and Doris Ellen (Dadds) Lomas. Raised in Southfield, MI, Jacqueline received her BA from Eastern Michigan University and an MEd from Michigan State University. She lived in southeastern Michigan teaching science to K-12 graders in the Detroit Public School System. She was a member of the Lathrop Village Community Congregational Church and a friend and helper to many in her community. She leaves a son Brian Lomas Ozbun of Dewitt, MI; a daughter Wendy Marie Hagen of Granby, CT; one brother, Dean Edward Lomas, MI; and two grandchildren, Cameron and Delaney. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon, CT is caring for the arrangements. Services are private. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
