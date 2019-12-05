|
|
Jacqueline M. Kozloff
Sterling Heights - 4/18/1929 - 11/24/2019
Jacqueline M. Kozloff, 90, nee Thebo, of Sterling Heights, Mich., passed away Nov. 24, 2019, at Beaumont Hospice in Troy. The family takes great comfort in knowing she is reunited with George A. Kozloff, Sr., (Dad & Papa), the love of her life for 67 years.
Jackie Thebo was born on April 18, 1929, in Detroit to Gladys and George Thebo, both deceased. Her schooling started at Detroit's Immaculata High School in January 1944 and she graduated in 1947. She then went on to Detroit's Grace Nursing School and graduated in Sept. 1950.
Jackie married George on Oct. 7, 1950 in a chapel at the former Duns Scotus in Southfield. The family was started in an upper flat where they had their first child George. They next moved into their first house, a bungalow on Elmwood Ave., in Royal Oak, in 1953.
During this same time period, Jackie went on to study anesthesia at Grace Hospital and became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, graduating in 1951. Jackie then took a hiatus in 1954 as her second child Patricia was born.
When she decided to return to the work force in 1974 after her third child Robert went off to college. There was no "refresher course" at Grace Hospital as no one had ever returned to work after such a long break. The head of anesthesia wanted to make this happen and the team worked with Jackie for about a year to get her back up to speed. She put in another 20 years before retiring in the mid-90's. She took great pride in her nursing career.
Jackie's husband George had a long, successful career with Chrysler Corporation. He and the family were stationed in the London area from 1959-1967.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived life with gusto and was deeply rooted in her faith. She was a great cook, a great game player and always loved a good joke. Back in the day she loved to entertain and always did so in rare style. This is a passion that she has passed along to many in her family.
Jackie's first love was her family and she is survived by her children; George Jr., Patricia and Robert; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jackie's family expresses their deep gratitude to the supportive staff at Waltonwood at Lakeside Assisted Living in Sterling Heights, as well as the nursing staff of Beaumont 5-South and the compassionate people at Beaumont Hospice in Troy.
Jackie's life will be celebrated during a 10:30am Visitation and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Hugo of the Hills Chapel - 2215 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., 48304. Rev. Joseph Grimaldi will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to:
• Capuchin Soup Kitchen - 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207-3485 (313) 579-2100 http://www.cskdetroit.org
• Leader Dogs for the Blind, in Rochester Hills, MI https://www.leaderdog.org
• OR to the Beaumont Hospice at Beaumont Health Foundation, P.O. Box 5802, Troy, MI 48007-5802
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019