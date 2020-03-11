|
|
Jacqueline Marie Kelly Miller (nee Labadie)
April 16, 1934-March 7, 2020
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Jackie lived in Jupiter, Florida for nearly 40 years. She was a devoted mother of four and Nana of nine. She was known for her singing and dancing and her quick wit, which served her well in a raucous and extended family. Her beautiful face, winning smile and charm earned her many friends wherever she traveled. She had been an avid golfer at both Pine Lake Country Club and Tequesta Country Club until the age of 80. She was a long-time, active parishioner at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church in Bloomfield Hills, MI and St. Jude Catholic Parish in Tequesta, FL.
Jackie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Roger J. Kelly. She is survived by her second husband Andrew Miller, her three daughters, Kathleen Swanson (Phil), Julie Kelly-Detwiler (Peter), and Maureen Edmondson (Paul), her son, Kevin Kelly, her sister Judy Kane (John), an enormous extended and loving family, and many friends.
There will be a funeral mass to celebrate Jackie's life at St. Jude's Catholic Church, Tequesta, on Saturday, March 14 at 10:30am followed by a reception at Tequesta Country Club. In lieu of flowers, Jackie asked that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children or to Jupiter Medical Center where she received such wonderful care. To view the full obituary and to share memories and condolences with the family visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020