Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Bloomfield Hills - January 7, 2020; age 90; Beloved wife of the late Ralph Olivanti; Loving mother of The Reverend Mary (Mike) Duerksen; Beloved grandmother of Amy (Joshua) Barnhart and Jacqueline (Stephen) Russell; Great-grandmother of Theodore, Georgia, J.D. and August. Mrs. Olivanti was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She served on the Family Literacy Center in Lapeer and the Margaret DeAngeli Library Board. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hills. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Monday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Rite of Committal Immaculate Conception Mount Loretto Cemetery, Lapeer. Memorials may be made to the Family Literacy Center. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
