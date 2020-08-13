Jacquelyn Faye (Darrow) Flynn



South Lyon



April 23, 1931 - August 6, 2020



Jacquelyn was 89 years of age at the time of her death and was residing in South Lyon. She was blessed with 59 years of marriage to Ronald Joseph Flynn who passed on September 5th 2010. Jacquelyn is survived and is dearly loved by her children: Mark (Deborah), Tim (Barbara), Mary Flynn, James (Gail), Gary, Henry (Andrea), and the late Michael. She is also survived by her baby brother Jon Darrow.



Adored by 13 grandchildren: Sheila, Michael and Christopher; Dawn, Tim Jr. and Eric; Anthony, Joseph and Francisco; Rob and Michelle; Shawn; Connor;



Also adored by 23 Great Grand Children: Kenny and Steven; Jordan; Selina, Christopher Jr. and Megan; Brianna and Brooke; Andrew and Anthony; Lillian F; Tony Jr. and Emily; Francisco Jr.; Joseph Jr., Jada, Jolie, Jvick, Christiana and Julian; Jenna, Haylee and Angel;



Jacquelyn was born and raised in Traverse City MI. During the school year she attended the "Detroit Day School of the Deaf" and stayed with her god parents the Bennett's. This is where she met the love of her life Ronald Joseph Flynn and created the family that know and love her today. Jacquelyn was a homemaker and also held a job at JL Hudson's warehouse for a number of years.



In her younger years Jaquelyn and Ron loved to camp and spend time outdoors. Surrounding themselves with there friends and loved ones was always the normal thing to do. Jacquelyn loved to play cards and spend time with her family, especially during the holidays and for family reunions which usually took place in her home town of Traverse City MI, or at her baby brothers' bed and Breakfast in Alma MI.



Due to limitations imposed by the pandemic, the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date and time. Memorial contributions can be made to the "NAD" National Association of the Deaf in her name and will be greatly appreciated.











