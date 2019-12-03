Resources
James "Jumbo" Abraham

James "Jumbo" Abraham, age 77, passed away December 1, 2019. Loving father of Kristi (Michael), Jeff (Shannon), and Stacy (Bob). Cherished grandfather of Josh, Mckena, Lily, Riley, Jillian, and Jacob. Dearest brother of Danny (Linda) and the late Billy and Barbara "Bobbie". Visitation Thurs Dec 5 from 4-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Service Fri Dec 6 at NOON (In state at 11 am) also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to the Michigan Humane Society.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
