James C. Jasman
Sterling Heights - James C. Jasman, 77, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, died on 29 July 2020. Beloved husband of Lenore Jasman. Cherished father of Josephine (Gregg) Anderson, James Jasman, Jr., Rebecca Orzechowski, and the late Alexander Jasman. Proud grandfather of Kyle Anderson, Rachel Averitt, and Thomas Orzechowski, III. Dear brother of Margaret Jasman. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE, 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com