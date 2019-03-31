Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lourdes Senior Community Chapel
2300 Watkins Lake Rd,
Waterford, MI
Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Monroe, MI
Waterford - James C. Lorenger of Waterford, passed away March 28, 2019 at 93 years of age. Loving husband for 50 years of the late Lorraine; dear father of Jeannine Lorenger, Paul Lorenger, Amy (Joseph) Butchart, and Peter (Mary) Lorenger; grandfather of Rose, Maureen, Jean, Christopher, and Anthony; brother of Sister Margaret IHM; preceded in death by brothers Albert (Ruth) Lorenger and Bernard (Pegge) Lorenger. Jim was a veteran of the US Navy and retired from the Detroit Public Schools as a speech pathologist. He was a lifelong devout Catholic, show tunes devotee and classical music aficionado, who loved roller skating, sailing, and ice skating with the Rusty Blades. Funeral mass was held at Lourdes Senior Community Chapel, Waterford. Burial Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit CoatsFuneralHome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019
