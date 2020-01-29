|
James Caribardi
Northville Twp. - Passed away January 28, 2020 at age 81. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann, loving father of Robert (Tonia) and Jean Gottschalk. Cherished grandfather of Logan, Chase, Michael, Olivia and Ricky. Dear brother of David (Marcia). He will receive visitors on Thursday at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) from 4-7 pm with a Scripture Service at 7 pm. Instate on Friday, 10 am at St. Colette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburgh Road (N. of 6 Mile Rd.) until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020