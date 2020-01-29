Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel
19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.)
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel
19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.)
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Road (N. of 6 Mile Rd.)
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Road (N. of 6 Mile Rd.)
Northville Twp. - Passed away January 28, 2020 at age 81. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann, loving father of Robert (Tonia) and Jean Gottschalk. Cherished grandfather of Logan, Chase, Michael, Olivia and Ricky. Dear brother of David (Marcia). He will receive visitors on Thursday at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) from 4-7 pm with a Scripture Service at 7 pm. Instate on Friday, 10 am at St. Colette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburgh Road (N. of 6 Mile Rd.) until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
