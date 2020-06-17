James Charles Artman
St. Clair Shores - James Charles Artman of St. Clair Shores, MI died June 16, 2020. James was born July 9, 1945 to Philip and Bernadine (nee Cox) Artman in Ruth, MI. James attended and graduated from SS Peter and Paul Catholic School in Ruth, MI. James married Marie Muszynski in Hamtramck, MI. The loss of James is profoundly felt by his family, Jean Artman, Donald (Judy) Artman, Leo (Heidi) Artman, Dorothy (Chris) Johnson, Larry Artman, Joanne (Tom) Hall and many nieces and nephews. James is predeceased by his parents, wife and brother Kenneth. Instate 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Ruth, MI. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
