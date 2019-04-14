|
|
James Charles Greenlees, D.D.S.
- - Age 79, passed away on April 5, 2019.
Survived by the "Love of His Life" Janet, they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Jim was born May 19, 1939, the son of Harold and Laura (Wegner) Greenlees in Cheboygan, Michigan. He grew up in Auburn Heights, Michigan and graduated from Avondale High School. He attended Alma College where he was an outstanding member of both the Scots football and golf teams. Jim went on to the University of Detroit Dental School where he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree specializing in Orthodontics. Jim practiced in Clawson, Michigan for 35 years.
He enjoyed working with children and created thousands of smiles including many in his own family. Later he taught at University of Detroit Dental School for many, many years. Jim married Janet Treischmann, of Alma in 1963. Jim and Janet loved to travel and enjoyed their large family, including 79 nieces and nephews. Jim is survived by brothers Jack (Caroline), and Don. A third brother Tom (Sharon) and Don's wife, Dorcas, preceded him in death.
At their home in Birmingham, Jim was known to the neighborhood children as the "Balloon Man." He would open the garage door on Halloween night to blow up balloons and hand them to the "trick or treaters".
Jim loved all sports and was a single digit handicap golfer until illness took the game away from him. Jim and Janet enjoyed many years of membership at Birmingham Country Club. As a former caddy he had great interest in growing the caddy program. He was also a founder of the BCC Scholarship Trust.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. A family "Celebration of Jim's Life" will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his memory to the Birmingham Country Club Scholarship Trust, 1750 Saxon Drive, Birmingham MI 48009.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019