James Chester Kaczor



Birmingham - April 8, 1947 - October 27, 2020



James C. Kaczor (Jim) of Birmingham, Michigan age 73 passed away on October 27, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Detroit, Michigan graduated from Cody High School in 1965, was a doctoral candidate of North Central University, and received his M.S. Psychology at Eastern Michigan University with a minor in Biology.



His love of family, his Catholic faith, Polish Heritage and his relentless pursuit for learning was his life long mission. His passion for teaching touched numerous souls, he was a professor at both Macomb Community College and Oakland Community College. He was also a substitute teacher at Birmingham Public Schools and for years was a science counselor at Roeper School Summer camp. He spoke fluent Polish and attended the University of Lublin in Poland. He helped found the Polish Cultural Center in Troy, danced in the Polish Galicia dance group, sang in the Polish choir at St. Florian's in Hamtramck and was an active member of the Polish American Congress.



His passion for education included numerous study abroad courses. His foreign studies included trips to Africa, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, the Middle East, Israel, Egypt, Belize, Galapagos Islands, Peru, Jamaica, Australia, Bermuda and India. He even attempted a climb of Mt Kilimanjaro and completed a climb at Machu Picchu in Peru.



He is survived by his beloved wife Zofia Wielblad Kaczor, sons, Justin (Colleen) Kaczor, and Christian Kaczor. He is also survived by his mother Irene Kaczor, sisters, Christine (Lonny) Tomlin and Diane Maluzhinsky, two granddaughters, Ania and Morgan, four nephews, one niece and numerous cousins. James is predeceased by his father, Chester S. Kaczor.



A mass will be held in his memory at St. Florian's Church in Hamtramck at 7PM on Monday November 16th.



A memorial service will be announced in the future with his final resting place at St. Hedwig Cemetery.



Donations in his honor can be made to: American Polish Cultural Center, 2975 E. Maple Rd Troy, MI 48083 or St. Florian Catholic Church 2626 Poland St. Hamtramck, MI 48212.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store