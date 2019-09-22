|
James Coslow
- - Jim Coslow September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Dear father of Jay (fiancé Sue Rashid) and Jon (Tamara Myers). Loving grandfather of Jameson and Caroline. Dearest brother of Susan Emanuel. Memorial Service Friday, September 27, 2019, 3pm at Faith Covenant Church, 35415 W. 14 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Visitation at church begins 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Faith Covenant Church or The Salvation Army Royal Oak Citadel.
