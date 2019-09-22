Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Faith Covenant Church
35415 W. 14 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Covenant Church
35415 W. 14 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Faith Covenant Church
35415 W. 14 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Coslow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Coslow


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Coslow Obituary
James Coslow

- - Jim Coslow September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Dear father of Jay (fiancé Sue Rashid) and Jon (Tamara Myers). Loving grandfather of Jameson and Caroline. Dearest brother of Susan Emanuel. Memorial Service Friday, September 27, 2019, 3pm at Faith Covenant Church, 35415 W. 14 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Visitation at church begins 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Faith Covenant Church or The Salvation Army Royal Oak Citadel.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.