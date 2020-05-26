James (Jim) Courtright
Rochester Hills - James (Jim) Courtright, age 89, of Rochester Hills, MI and Naples, FL lost his battle with non-COVID kidney disease surrounded by his loving family on May 25th, 2020.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret (Frew) Courtright; his children Kathleen (the late Tom) Courtright Zelinski; Mary (Ed) Pearsall; Jean (Jeff) Maki; James Jr; and brother Thomas Courtright.
Donations in his memory are requested to be sent to the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Sisters in Monroe, MI. ihmsisters.org
For details refer to www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 26 to May 28, 2020.