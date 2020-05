James (Jim) CourtrightRochester Hills - James (Jim) Courtright, age 89, of Rochester Hills, MI and Naples, FL lost his battle with non-COVID kidney disease surrounded by his loving family on May 25th, 2020.Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret (Frew) Courtright; his children Kathleen (the late Tom) Courtright Zelinski; Mary (Ed) Pearsall; Jean (Jeff) Maki; James Jr; and brother Thomas Courtright.Donations in his memory are requested to be sent to the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Sisters in Monroe, MI. ihmsisters.org For details refer to www.modetzfuneralhomes.com