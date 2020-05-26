James (Jim) Courtright
James (Jim) Courtright

Rochester Hills - James (Jim) Courtright, age 89, of Rochester Hills, MI and Naples, FL lost his battle with non-COVID kidney disease surrounded by his loving family on May 25th, 2020.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margaret (Frew) Courtright; his children Kathleen (the late Tom) Courtright Zelinski; Mary (Ed) Pearsall; Jean (Jeff) Maki; James Jr; and brother Thomas Courtright.

Donations in his memory are requested to be sent to the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Sisters in Monroe, MI. ihmsisters.org

For details refer to www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
