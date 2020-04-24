Services
Central Lake Chapel - Central Lake
2333 S. Main Street,
Central Lake, MI 49622
(231) 544-3600
Central Lake - James E. Burns, 88, of Central Lake, MI died at his home on April 20, 2020. Jim married Patricia Quigley, the love of his life, 58 years ago in Detroit. They raised three wonderful children: Ann Burns, Kathleen Norton, and Michael Burns.

Jim retired from G.M. as a UAW pipe fitter after 25 years of dedicated service. He also enjoyed coaching his kids' sports teams.

Upon retirement, Jim and Pat moved to Central Lake, MI. Jim volunteered at St. Luke Catholic Church and the Central Lake Lions Club.

Surviving Jim is his wife Pat, his children, his grandson Colin Norton, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Irene (Plant) and Joseph Burns, along with his six siblings: Mary Burns, Joseph Burns, Kathleen Burns, Louis Burns, Cecelia Gray and Theresa DeLaere.

A Memorial Mass and graveside services with Military Honors will take place at a later date in Central Lake, MI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the Central Lake Lions Club or to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit.

Arrangements were handled by the Central Lake of Mortensen Funeral Homes. Please sign Jim's online guestbook: www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
