The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI
James E. Hinze


1939 - 2020
James E. Hinze Obituary
James E. Hinze

Trenton - Hinze, James E. Age 81. March 12, 2020 of Trenton. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving dad of James, Kenneth and Richard. Proud grandpa of Emma, Hunter, Sydney, Colby and Zander. Dearest brother of Kathleen Kerr. Visitation is on Saturday from 2 pm until the time of the service on Saturday at 5 pm both at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
