James Edward Iseler



St. Clair Shores - James Edward Iseler, 83, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, died Friday, July 31, 2020, following a brief illness.



He was born on Nov. 7, 1936, in Harbor Beach, Michigan, to the late Jacob and Catherine (McLennan) Iseler. Jim married Dorothy Jeanne West on April 4, 1970, in Detroit. She preceded him in death in 1993. Jim also was preceded in death in 2018 by his dear friend Janet Lewis.



Jim was a 1954 graduate of Harbor Beach High School, where he was elected president of his senior class. He answered his country's call and served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. Jim then graduated from Central Michigan University in 1963 and later studied at the University of Wisconsin Banking School.



He had a three-decade banking career with Detroit Bank & Trust and Comerica Bank, retiring as an executive vice president. Jim's service to the community included as a member of the Jaycees, treasurer of the Friends of Belle Isle, and longtime president of his condominium association.



A voracious reader and lifelong learner, Jim was passionate about current events, history, politics and sports — especially the Detroit Lions, of which he was a lifelong fan — and greatly enjoyed discussing these topics with his friends and family. He also enjoyed the outdoors and spent a great deal of time with family and friends at his shore property on Lake Huron near Harbor Beach.



Jim is survived by his sister-in-law Marjorie Iseler of Traverse City; nephews James Iseler and his wife, Vicki, of Horton, and Robert Iseler and his wife, Judy Evola, of Highland; niece Catherine Iseler Anthony and her husband, Andrew, of Empire; and great-nieces Shelby Iseler, Amelia Anthony and Margaret Anthony, and great-nephew Maxwell Iseler. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Iseler.



Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jim's life will take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, 38425 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, Michigan, at a later date. Memorials may be given in Jim's name to the Salvation Army, the Belle Isle Conservancy, or a worthy cause of your choosing.









