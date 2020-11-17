1/1
James F. Babel
James F. Babel

James F. Babel was born April 28, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to Bernard and Stella (nee: Myers) Babel and died November 13, 2020 at age 82.

Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Judi A. Babel. Loving father of Jay, Kristin, and the late Michael (Jamie) Babel. Dear grandfather of Eugene (Summer) Jehl and Alissa (Brayden) Jehl. Also survived by brother, Charlie (the late Sue) Babel and sister, Carol (the late Bill) Muir, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and loving friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Stella, siblings, Bernie (Jane) Babel and Cathy (Steve) Bizek.

Jim proudly served with the United States Marines Corp. He was a long time and well regarded member of the Multi-Lakes Conservation Association. Jim retired from Ford Motor Credit after 25 years of service.

Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street, Walled Lake, Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11:00 AM . Interment Commerce Memorial Cemetery, Commerce Township.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
