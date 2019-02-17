|
James F. Cherry
Harper Woods - Cherry, James F. of Harper Woods, passed away February 10, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Frances Gardiner (d. 2008). Loving father of Michael (Peggy), James (Diane), Anthony (Linda), Paul, Joseph (Lynda), Judith (Dale) Shredneski, and Frances Cherry. Grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 9. Preceeded in death by parents Frances and Julian Cherry, sister Patricia/Gloria (Berton A.) Aikens, and brother, Michael. Survived by sister-in-law Charlotte, Paul (Nancy), Thomas (Joan), and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. After his discharge, he made a career in real estate. Dad had a long bowling history and loved listening to and watching the Red Wings and Tigers. Funeral arrangements thru Kaul Funeral Home in Roseville.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019