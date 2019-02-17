Services
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
For more information about
James Cherry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Cherry


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James F. Cherry Obituary
James F. Cherry

Harper Woods - Cherry, James F. of Harper Woods, passed away February 10, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Frances Gardiner (d. 2008). Loving father of Michael (Peggy), James (Diane), Anthony (Linda), Paul, Joseph (Lynda), Judith (Dale) Shredneski, and Frances Cherry. Grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 9. Preceeded in death by parents Frances and Julian Cherry, sister Patricia/Gloria (Berton A.) Aikens, and brother, Michael. Survived by sister-in-law Charlotte, Paul (Nancy), Thomas (Joan), and many nieces and nephews. Jim was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. After his discharge, he made a career in real estate. Dad had a long bowling history and loved listening to and watching the Red Wings and Tigers. Funeral arrangements thru Kaul Funeral Home in Roseville.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now