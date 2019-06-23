Services
James F. Kruzan


James F. Kruzan Obituary
James F. Kruzan

- - James passed away on June 18. Age 94. Formerly of Traverse City and Detroit. Proud veteran Merchant Marines, WWII. Longtime logistics analyst in the trucking industry. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Joyce) for 34 years. Dear father of James B. (Dena), Joyce A., John J. (Steffanie) and Jacqueline Wiggins (Thomas). Proud grandfather of Kaylee, Brendan, Joanie, Charlie, Dominic, and Kaitlyn. Brother of Richard (Delores). Also many nieces and nephews. Family is grateful for the loving care at Abbey Park of Grand Blanc and Wellbridge of Fenton. Committal services and military honors will be held privately at Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorial tributes to veteran's . A.J. Desmond & Sons 248-549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019
