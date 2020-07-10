1/1
James F. Macek
Grosse Ile - We are sad to announce the July 4 death of James F. Macek, 84, of Grosse Ile, MI. Jim was born October 14, 1935, in Detroit to Frank and Frances Macek. After graduating from Fordson High School he went to work at Ford, where he remained for 41 years, beginning as a runner in the drafting room and ending as Manager of the Wood, Plastics and Prototype shops. He married Barbara Macek, who died in 1964. In 1969 he married Ilona Macek, who survives him. He is also survived by 6 children - Marie (Paul) Larsen; Marcia (Jeff) Teifer; E. Scott (Mitzi) Goheen; Matthew (Dana) Macek, Margaret (Steve) Ayres, and Jamie Macek - 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, his brother Richard and two nephews and a niece. He was a fan of all MI/Detroit sports, an avid tennis player and a lifelong golfer.

At a future date there will be a COVID-compliant memorial service at Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church and his ashes will be scattered in the Memorial Garden. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of choice."

Visit James' tribute at www.martenson.com.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
