James F. O'Hagan
Jame F. O'Hagan, age 85, of Byron Center, MI, formerly of Dearborn, MI, passed away on November 15, 2019.
A U.S. Navy Veteran and a retired Detective Lieutenant with the City of Dearborn Police Department, Mr. O'Hagan was the husband of the late Joan Elizabeth (Zerwin) O'Hagan; father of Michael and David (Becki); grandfather of Cally (Cole Wade), David, Patrick, Kevin, Katelyn (Lucas Smokovich), and Cassie; great grandfather of Lucas and Avery Wade; son of the late Archie and Mae O'Hagan; and brother of the late Terrence J. O'Hagan.
Memorial services will be private. Arrangements by: Stroo Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019