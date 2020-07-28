James "Seamus" Fitzgerald Quinn
Berkley - James "Seamus" Fitzgerald Quinn passed away suddenly on July 25, 2020. Dear husband of Jennifer. Loving father of James and Holly. Beloved son of Jim and the late Marge. Brother of Sean (Chris), Maureen (Jimmy), Mickey (Eric) Molly (Lew), and Corey. Loving son-in-law of Chuck and Marcia Luken. Brother-in-law of Kevin (Rebecca). Adored uncle to many. He was an active member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus in Berkley and was a proud Michigan State Spartan. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8pm with rosary at 7:00pm at Beverly Park Pavilion, 18801 Beverly Road, Beverly Hills, Michigan 48025. Masks are required. Private Funeral Mass will be family only due to Covid-19 restrictions.Family suggests memorials to his children's College Fund. Please make payable to Molly Newcomb and mail to 31741 Penn Street Livonia MI 48150.www.santeiufuneralhome.com