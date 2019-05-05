Services
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James H. Brown Obituary
James H. Brown

Hull, MA - James H. Brown, of Hull, Massachusetts, formerly of Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Abiquiu and Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate. He was 85. James' legacy continues through the family and friends he cherished. He was the beloved husband of Valeria (Colombatto) Brown. The two have shared many loving years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothea (Colombatto) Brown, who passed away in 1994. James was the devoted father of Darci L. Brown and her husband Dean Doty of Hull and stepfather to Elisa Petrini of New York, Mark Petrini and his wife Deborah Jones of New York, Odette Petrini of Michigan, Matthew Petrini of Florida, John Petrini of New York, and Andrea Petrini of New York. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Thea and James Doty, and seven step-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, May 10th 9-11 AM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, May 10th at 11 AM in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham. Services will conclude with interment in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: (https://giving.mskcc.org), National Multiple Sclerosis Society: (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate) or Salvation Army: (https://satruck.org/). See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now