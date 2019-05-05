|
|
James H. Brown
Hull, MA - James H. Brown, of Hull, Massachusetts, formerly of Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Abiquiu and Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate. He was 85. James' legacy continues through the family and friends he cherished. He was the beloved husband of Valeria (Colombatto) Brown. The two have shared many loving years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothea (Colombatto) Brown, who passed away in 1994. James was the devoted father of Darci L. Brown and her husband Dean Doty of Hull and stepfather to Elisa Petrini of New York, Mark Petrini and his wife Deborah Jones of New York, Odette Petrini of Michigan, Matthew Petrini of Florida, John Petrini of New York, and Andrea Petrini of New York. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Thea and James Doty, and seven step-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, May 10th 9-11 AM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. His funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, May 10th at 11 AM in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham. Services will conclude with interment in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: (https://giving.mskcc.org), National Multiple Sclerosis Society: (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate) or Salvation Army: (https://satruck.org/). See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019