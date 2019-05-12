Services
Cremation Society of Michigan
15251 Harper Avenue
Detroit, MI 48224
(313) 839-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for James Holbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Holbeck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Holbeck Obituary
James Holbeck

Grosse Ile - James Vincent Holbeck Age 91, of Grosse Ile died peacefully on May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara "Couch" Holbeck for 65 years, Loving father of Katy (Doug) Moye, and Betsy (Bob) Marshall, dear grandfather of Risa, Natalie, Samantha, Graham, Madeline, Abigail, and Jack, great grandfather of Miles and Gwen. A memorial service will be held at Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church, 7925 Horse Mill Rd. Grosse Ile, MI 48138 on July 20, 2019.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now