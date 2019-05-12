|
|
James Holbeck
Grosse Ile - James Vincent Holbeck Age 91, of Grosse Ile died peacefully on May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara "Couch" Holbeck for 65 years, Loving father of Katy (Doug) Moye, and Betsy (Bob) Marshall, dear grandfather of Risa, Natalie, Samantha, Graham, Madeline, Abigail, and Jack, great grandfather of Miles and Gwen. A memorial service will be held at Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church, 7925 Horse Mill Rd. Grosse Ile, MI 48138 on July 20, 2019.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019