James J. Hoare

James J. Hoare Obituary
James J. Hoare

Novi - James J. Hoare, 75 years old of Novi, Michigan originally from New York passed away on 9/18/19 surrounded by his caring family. James spread joy wherever he went developing long relationships with business associates and was a devoted attorney to his clients for over 40 years. James is survived by his wife, Madelaine Lyda, loving daughter, Lindsey, and two sons, Adam and Shawn Hoare. James is remembered by his loving sister and family in New Jersey, and New York. James will always be remembered in our hearts and sorely missed.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 29, 2019
