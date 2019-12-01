|
James Laskowski
Marlette - 78, of Marlette, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Jim was born on October 19, 1941, son of the late Alfred and Helen (Siloac) Laskowski. Surviving is wife Naomi; children, Kimberly (Dean) Jones of Emmett, Jason (Jessica) Laskowski of Avoca, Brian (Irene) Anderson of Marlette, Melissa (Frank) Locricchio of Fort Gratiot, and Christine (Dennis) Grow of Lansing; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, David Laskowski and Linda Prong; closest friends, Joe and JoAnn Zerilli. He was preceded in death by his son Jimmy Laskowski and his brother Jerome Laskowski.
Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with Military Honors at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Grosse Pointe Park with 10:00 a.m. visiting. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019