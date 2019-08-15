Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
James Likeric

James Likeric Obituary
James Likeric

Canton, formally of Dearborn - Age 89 August 12, 2019 Beloved husband of Anna May. Dear father of Nancy (Richard) Schenkel, Sharon L. (Michael) Banka, J.B. (Debbie) and Cathy (Glenn)Voorheis. Grandfather of 7. Great grandfather of 6. In state Saturday, August 17th, 9:30 A.M. until the 11 AM Funeral Service at Hope Lutheran Church, 3640 Madison St., Dearborn. Family suggests memorials to or Hope Lutheran Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
