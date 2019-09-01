Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pia's Restaurant
21142 Ecorse Rd
Taylor, MI
- - James McGreevy, age 62, August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Beth. Dear father of Kelly and Daniel. Loving Papa to Jack. Preceded in death by his father Daniel and sister-in-law Brenda. Jim is also survived by his mother Marguerite, his brothers John, Dan, Michael (Cathy), sister Mary Kay (John), and many loving nephews & nieces. Family & friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The gathering will take place at Pia's Restaurant 21142 Ecorse Rd Taylor, Mi. 48180 from 1pm to 4pm.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019
