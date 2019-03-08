Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
- - 5/13/1930 - 3/6/2019 . Loving husband (62 years) of Maire McKenna (Doran), father of Patrick (Karen) McKenna, Mairead (David) Szparaga, James (Michelle) McKenna and Brian McKenna. Grandfather of Jessi, Philip (Christine), Adam, Christina Chriss, Michael Szparaga, Shane, Liam, Brendan, Shannon, Conor and Brian. Great grandfather of Colin and Meara. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 at 9:30am. In State at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Brain Injury Association of Michigan, 7305 Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48114 www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 8, 2019
