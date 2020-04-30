James Noel Barton- - April 30, 2020. Born in Clawson, Michigan. Beloved husband of Mary Barton for 69 years. Dear father of Patricia (James Walenczak), Susan (Daniel Jenuwine), Janet (Paul Stanton), Lynn (Ralph Perry), and Daniel (Sandy Barton). Grandfather of Christine (Paul Carragher), James Walenczak (Christin), Diana Perry, Daniel Jenuwine (Kristina), Ralph Perry (Anita), Stephen Walenczak (Johnna), Gina (Marco Signorello), Julie (Jason Yoffy), Katharine (Patrick Mellon), James Brockway, Lisa (Kevin McPhearson), Mary (Erik Miller), Michael Stanton (Bree), Cheryl Paull, Christie Jenuwine (Matt Groszko), David Barton (Carrie), Mark Stanton, and Joseph Barton(Jordan). Great-grandfather of 35. He had 4 brothers and sisters: Juanita, Betty, Noel and Larry. Family will have a private ceremony on Monday May 4th in light of current pandemic. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned in the Summer of 2020. Committal will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made payable to William Beaumont Geriatrics and will be used for Alzheimer's Research. Checks can be sent to 1949 W. 12 Mile Rd. Berkley, MI 48072 attention Dr. Michael Maddens. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.View obituary and share memories at