James Noel Barton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Noel Barton

- - April 30, 2020. Born in Clawson, Michigan. Beloved husband of Mary Barton for 69 years. Dear father of Patricia (James Walenczak), Susan (Daniel Jenuwine), Janet (Paul Stanton), Lynn (Ralph Perry), and Daniel (Sandy Barton). Grandfather of Christine (Paul Carragher), James Walenczak (Christin), Diana Perry, Daniel Jenuwine (Kristina), Ralph Perry (Anita), Stephen Walenczak (Johnna), Gina (Marco Signorello), Julie (Jason Yoffy), Katharine (Patrick Mellon), James Brockway, Lisa (Kevin McPhearson), Mary (Erik Miller), Michael Stanton (Bree), Cheryl Paull, Christie Jenuwine (Matt Groszko), David Barton (Carrie), Mark Stanton, and Joseph Barton(Jordan). Great-grandfather of 35. He had 4 brothers and sisters: Juanita, Betty, Noel and Larry. Family will have a private ceremony on Monday May 4th in light of current pandemic. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned in the Summer of 2020. Committal will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made payable to William Beaumont Geriatrics and will be used for Alzheimer's Research. Checks can be sent to 1949 W. 12 Mile Rd. Berkley, MI 48072 attention Dr. Michael Maddens. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved