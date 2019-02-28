|
|
James P. McInerney
- - Age 85, died peacefully February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loving father of Bridie (Jim) Maloney, Brendan McInerney, Cullen McInerney, and Neala (Michael) Endre. Proud grandfather of Kacy Maloney, Meegan Maloney, Kaila McInerney, Delaney McInerney, Becket McInerney, and Carlin Endre. Funeral Mass at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester, Troy, Friday, March 1st at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10 am. Memorials appreciated to The Capuchins, 1820 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, Michigan 48207.
Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 28, 2019