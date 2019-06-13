|
James Paul Dayne
Shelby Twp. - James Paul Dayne, age 72, died June 4, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Alana. Dear father of Joanne (David) Dare and Jeffrey (Wendy) Sysak. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Jesssica, Stephanie and Amelia. Brother of Lucille Gentile, Josephine (Daniel) Bieke and the late Michael. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation Sunday, June 16th from 5-8 PM at D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road, Warren, MI. In State Monday, June 17th from 9:30 AM until 10 AM, the time of the funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Families Parish, St. Clement Campus. Please share memories at Temrowski.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 13, 2019